Davidson County expands income limits for property tax relief, freeze programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More Davidson County homeowners may qualify for property tax relief and tax freeze programs after Metro leaders expanded the income limits for 2026.

The qualifying income limit for the property tax relief program increased to $38,470, nearly $1,000 higher than last year’s threshold.

The income limit for the property tax freeze program also increased by about $1,500 to $63,470.

Qualifying income will be based on 2025 income for residents listed on the property deed and their spouses. Applicants will need to provide 2025 income documentation when applying.

First-time applicants will be able to apply this fall through the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee at 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Suite 220 in Nashville. Metro officials also said additional sign-up events will be held across Davidson County later this summer.

Current program participants will receive annual recertification vouchers when property tax statements are mailed in October. Completed vouchers must be returned by April 5, 2027.