Davidson County judges create special court program to help ice storm victims avoid eviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County General Sessions Court judges have established a new Winter Storm Housing Support Docket to help residents facing eviction after losing income during the recent ice storm.

The program addresses concerns from community members who used rent money for hotels and food during power outages caused by January's ice storm.

"We have heard situations where people have had to miss work because of the ice storm, have had to use their rent money to get a hotel or replace groceries, and these are the stories that have motivated the courts," said Presiding Judge Robin Kimbrough Hayes.

The special docket will help tenants who qualify under specific criteria. Residents must be facing eviction for non-payment of rent — not for safety violations or other reasons — and the missed payments must have been caused by the storm.

"Someone working at McDonald's and maybe their heat was on, but they had to stay home with their children, so they may need three more checks to catch up on their rent. This is the exact kind of person we want to help with this winter storm docket," Hayes said.

The program represents a collaborative effort involving landlord attorneys, Metro Legal, the Mayor's Office, Legal Aid, and other community partners.

"Once people are identified, we will, or our resources will work with that individual, making sure they're making applications to community-based resources to help get their rent paid," Hayes said.

The special docket will meet twice a week starting March 3 and runs through April 30. However, judges can extend the program if more time is needed.

"We understand this storm may have been the straw that broke the camel's back for a lot of people," Hayes said. "We're trying to keep as many people housed as possible."

Hayes reflected on the motivation behind the program.

"I woke up one morning, and I said why did the people of Nashville vote for me for judge — I hope I don't start crying about this — and it's because of this issue here: housing, about access, and about taking care of those who don't have a voice or don't know the right questions," Hayes said.

Meanwhile, applications have closed for the Davidson County Emergency Winter Housing Assistance Program. A total of 2,696 people applied for the $1 million set aside to help storm victims with rent and mortgage payments.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.