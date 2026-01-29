Days without power leave Middle TN small business owner counting losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some small business owners across Middle Tennessee are facing difficult decisions after days without electricity left them without income — and in some cases, without inventory.

In East Nashville, LaRonda Waller said her ice cream shop, East Nashville Cream & Bean, was hit especially hard after the winter storm knocked out power for days. While ice and freezing temperatures lingered outside, Waller said they did nothing to save the products inside her store.

“I didn’t have this in the budget,” Waller said.

Waller said she expected to close for only a couple of days while the storm moved through. Instead, the shop sat without power for five days — long enough for her ice cream and refrigerated items to spoil.

“I was expecting to be closed for a couple of days, but five days is killing me,” she said.

Despite below-freezing temperatures outside, Waller said the ice cream inside her freezers melted once the power went out.

“I thought it would be okay because I still saw ice around it, but nope,” she said.

Everything in the refrigerator also spoiled, forcing her to throw out most of her inventory.

“It smells like — no, it’s got to go,” Waller said. “I wouldn’t dare try to serve it.”

Waller estimates the losses could total thousands of dollars, adding another financial hit during what is already the slow season for an ice cream business.

“It’s probably going to be about $2,500 to revamp everything,” she said. “I know it can happen and you’re supposed to be ready for it, but sometimes it doesn’t work out like that.”

NewsChannel 5’s Aaron Cantrell saw crews working in Waller’s neighborhood as power restoration efforts continued. The outages have affected both residents and business owners across the area, leaving many without heat during dangerously cold temperatures.

“I know it’s nature, but oh my God,” Waller said.

Waller said she plans to contact her insurance company to see if she can file a claim for the losses. She also knows she’s not alone, saying many other small business owners are dealing with similar setbacks.

Still, she remains hopeful.

“I’ve got to keep the faith and hope it will be on soon,” she said.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.