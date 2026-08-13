Deputy fires at fleeing suspect in Nashville; no one hurt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating after a Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired at a suspect who authorities say fled from the deputy Wednesday afternoon in Davidson County.

No one was struck by the gunfire, according to MNPD.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. outside Eddie’s Hardware Market & Deli at 8898 Highway 70. MNPD said detectives are investigating at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 57-year-old Mark Boone, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

A deputy received information that Boone was at the market and arrived in a marked sheriff’s vehicle. Police said the deputy pulled in behind Boone’s Jeep Compass and approached from the passenger side.

MNPD said Boone ignored commands to get out of the Jeep. Instead, investigators said he put the vehicle into drive, turned sharply to the right and accelerated.

The deputy stepped back and fired, striking the Jeep’s rear passenger tire, according to police.

Boone continued driving inbound on Highway 70 as the deputy pursued him. With the tire nearly gone, police said Boone stopped at the Wendy’s at 7642 Highway 70, ran across the street and was taken into custody by the deputy.

Boone was taken to the Dickson County Jail on the outstanding warrants. MNPD said additional charges related to his actions in Davidson County are anticipated.

Once the investigation is complete, MNPD will send its full investigative file to the District Attorney’s Office for review.