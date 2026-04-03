All lanes reopen after disabled vehicle blocks downtown intersection in Nashville

Update 6:30 p.m.

All lanes have reopened.

_______

A disabled vehicle is causing significant traffic disruptions in downtown Nashville Friday evening.

According to the Nashville Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes of 3rd Avenue North are blocked at Union Street. In addition, all westbound lanes of Union Street at the intersection are also blocked.

The incident was reported around 5:22 p.m.

Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police are on the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.