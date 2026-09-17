Disney on Ice returns to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena with new performances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Disney on Ice returns to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this week with a new show featuring first-ever performances, fan-favorite music, and characters that have never before appeared on ice.

The production runs Thursday, September 17 through Sunday, September 20 at Bridgestone Arena, located at 501 Broadway in Nashville.

Showtimes are as follows:

Thursday, September 17 — 7 p.m.

Friday, September 18 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 19 — 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 20 — 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Bridgestone Arena box office.

Love Disney on Ice? Watch the full report for an up-close preview of the magic coming to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena — including a first look at characters never before seen on ice. Have a question or a memory from a past Disney on Ice show you'd like to share? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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