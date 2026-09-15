Dolly Parton tribute leads to new Tennessee State Capitol lighting policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tribute to Dolly Parton has prompted a change in how Tennessee officials can approve special lighting at the State Capitol.

The State Capitol Commission on Tuesday changed its policy to allow the Capitol cupola to be lit a different color without a commission meeting if the governor, speaker of the House and speaker of the Senate all agree.

The change comes after the cupola was illuminated pink in Parton's honor last month at the request of the governor and legislative leaders.

Earlier this year, the State Capitol Commission had changed its policy to keep the cupola's lighting white rather than changing colors to recognize different causes or occasions.

Under the newly revised policy, special lighting can now be approved without bringing the full commission together when the state's top three elected legislative and executive leaders agree.

And another Dolly tribute is already planned.

The Capitol cupola will once again be lit pink on Sept. 25 in Parton's honor, marking "Nine to Five Day," a reference to her hit song and film "9 to 5."