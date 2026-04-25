DoorDash driver wounded, suspect killed at Nashville Walgreens shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens on 8th Avenue South left one man dead and another injured, according to preliminary information provided to NewsChannel 5.

The shooting happened at the Walgreens pharmacy at 2611 8th Ave. S.

According to Metro Nashville Police, one of the people involved was a 44-year-old DoorDash delivery driver who had parked at Walgreens to pick up an order from the Chick-fil-A next door.

As he was returning to his vehicle, the driver said he was approached by a man who, at gunpoint, ordered him to surrender the car.

The delivery driver had a gun under his seat and was able to retrieve it as he was getting out of the vehicle. Authorities say the suspect may have seen the gun and shot the driver's leg

The driver then shot the suspect, killing him.

The driver was hospitalized for treatment of the leg injury.

No additional details were immediately released.