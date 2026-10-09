DPR Construction hosts cornhole tournament, community day to raise money for Girls Inc. in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — DPR Construction is hosting a cornhole tournament and community day Friday at their OES Warehouse near the Bordeaux area in Nashville to benefit Girls Inc.

The company has raised over $40,000 for Girls Inc. and will present a check at Friday's event.

WATCH: DPR Construction raises $40K for Girls Inc. with cornhole tournament

DPR Construction hosts cornhole tournament for Girls Inc. Nashville

The partnership between DPR Construction and Girls Inc. extends well beyond the fundraising total. The company helped demolish an old shed and replace it with a new building at one of the Girls Inc. properties, built a closet at the organization's headquarters, and has worked to engage young women in the construction industry.

Friday's event is a full community day — not just a cornhole tournament. Registration opens at 10 a.m., with games beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., and a guest speaker is set to take the stage at 1 p.m.

Could a cornhole tournament be the key to inspiring the next generation of women in construction? Watch our full video report above to see how DPR Construction and Girls Inc. are building more than just structures in Nashville — from a $40,000 donation to new buildings, new spaces, and new career possibilities for young women.

Have a story tip about a local business making a difference in our community? Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.