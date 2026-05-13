Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 27-year-old driver has been arrested in connection with a March hit-and-run crash that ultimately killed a pedestrian, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said Ronnie Wilson, 41, was crossing Lafayette Street near Fairfield Avenue around 6:15 a.m. on March 27 when he was hit by an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV. The driver left the scene, according to investigators.

Police later found the Mercedes with damage consistent with the crash. Investigators said the driver, Tyler Leavy, initially denied knowing anything about a hit-and-run and told an officer he had hit an animal some time ago but had not repaired the front of his vehicle.

Wilson suffered devastating injuries in the crash, including broken legs, a neck fracture and head injuries that left him in a coma. His family pleaded for accountability while he remained hospitalized.

According to police, Leavy later called an MNPD sergeant and admitted he hit someone near the Napier community and left the scene. Police said he also admitted he lied to an officer about hitting an animal.

Investigators were notified Saturday that Wilson died in hospice care after a prolonged hospitalization from his injuries.

Police said warrants were issued against Leavy for evidence tampering, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, failure to render aid and failure to give immediate notice of an accident. Those charges are expected to be upgraded following Wilson’s death.

Leavy is out on a $7,500 bond.