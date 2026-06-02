Driver charged in deadly Nashville crash out on bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 24-year-old driver charged in a deadly January crash on Elm Hill Pike that killed a 48-year-old man is now out on bond after surrendering to authorities Monday afternoon.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Kegjhi Majors was driving a Chevrolet Impala between 71 and 94 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crashed into a Mazda driven by David Lagrone on Jan. 31.

MNPD Kegjhi Majors

Investigators said Lagrone was making a left turn at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Ermac Drive when the crash happened.

Majors and his passenger were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were treated and released. Lagrone died at the hospital days later.

Police said Majors surrendered Monday afternoon and was released on a $13,000 bond.

He is charged with vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, aggravated assault, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.