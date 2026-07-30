Driver found deceased in tractor-trailer parked along I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A truck driver was found deceased inside a tractor-trailer parked along Interstate 65 in Nashville Thursday morning.

Police activity was reported on I-65 North near mile marker 87.6 around 9:59 a.m. The northbound entrance ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked.

Metro Nashville Police said the tractor-trailer had been stationary along the interstate and the company requested a welfare check on the driver.

Nashville Fire Department crews responded and confirmed the driver was dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play.

MNPD’s Community Crimes Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified.