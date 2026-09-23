East Bank hotel delay could disrupt Nashville's 2030 Super Bowl plans near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major delay on Nashville's East Bank development could change what fans experience at the 2030 Super Bowl, raising concerns about an active construction zone next to the new Nissan Stadium.

The Fallon Company originally planned to complete the East Bank hotel in early 2029. The developer now expects it to open about a year later.

WATCH East Bank hotel delay could disrupt Nashville's 2030 Super Bowl

East Bank hotel delay threatens Super Bowl experience in Nashville

The company said it does not yet have final financing for the project and still needs to finish design work. The Fallon Company said it needs to know where city sewers and utilities will go before it can complete its plans.

Fallon Company CEO Joe Fallon says rushing the project is not an option.

"We'd love to get it open, but getting it open and getting it wrong would be a huge mistake on our part. It's too much of a risk financially for us to take on that challenge," Fallon said.

City leaders said they are worried about having a major construction zone next to the stadium during the Super Bowl. One city board member suggested delaying the hotel groundbreaking until after the Super Bowl to avoid the disruption — but that idea could be a deal breaker for the developer.

The new Nissan Stadium remains on schedule to open in early 2027.

A metro planning official is set to meet with all parties involved to determine next steps.

Are you concerned about what Nashville's East Bank will look like during the 2030 Super Bowl? Do you live or work near the East Bank and want to share your perspective? Watch our full report for the latest details — and reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share your thoughts or tips.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.