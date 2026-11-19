NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — How else could the 2026 Country Music Association Awards begin than with a powerful tribute to the larger-than-life Dolly Parton? The American icon died in August at age 80, and her legacy will be felt for many decades to come.

Host Lainey Wilson got the celebration started Wednesday night, duetting Parton's “I Will Always Love You” with the legendary singer-songwriter Vince Gill.

Then she was joined by singer Brad Paisley in a funny opening monologue where the pair sang modern parodies of famous country songs: Loretta Lynn's “Coal Miner's Daughter” became “Data Miner's Daughter,” and Willie Nelson's “Always On My Mind” was transformed into “Always On My Phone.”

The first award of the show arrived shortly thereafter: Ella Langley accepted the trophy for single of the year for “Choosin' Texas,” presented to her by “Heartland” actor Jessica Chastain.

Competition was fierce: Taylor Swift’s song for the “Toy Story 5” film, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” was also nominated in the category, as were Langley’s own “Be Her," Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” and Cody Johnson’s “The Fall."

The 60th annual CMA Awards are broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC and Disney+ and will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see: There will be even more Langley to come. The Alabama-born country superstar, riding the wave of her history-making single “Choosin' Texas,” once again leads the nominations, with nine.

Last year, Langley, Wilson and Megan Moroney led the list with six each.

And this year, Langley is followed by her mentor Miranda Lambert with seven.

Also among top nominees: Kacey Musgraves and Ben West with five each; Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with four each, and Wilson, Dave Clauss and Luke Combs with three each.

What's noteworthy at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Swift is in the house. The pop powerhouse will perform at the award show for the first time in 13 years — a decade after her last appearance there and 17 years after being named the youngest entertainer of the year in the show’s history.

There are a lot of first-time nominees, including West, Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor and Thelma & James.

And joining Langley in competing for the night’s highest honor — entertainer of the year — will be Johnson, Stapleton, Combs and Wilson.

Last year, Wilson took home the top prize in addition to hosting and performing. This year marks her third consecutive year as host (and second consecutive year as solo host).

Brooks & Dunn will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Brothers Osborne, Hardy, Luke Bryan, Marcus King and Halestorm will pay tribute to the legendary country music duo. There will also be a tribute to the late, great Dolly Parton, who died of cancer in August.

Stapleton will join both Mumford & Sons and Wilson Jr. for live musical collaborations.

Other performers include Langley, Musgraves, Wilson, Combs, Moroney, Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill and Zach Top. Johnson said Tuesday that he was pulling out of his performance and wouldn't attend, citing mental and physical exhaustion.

The prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

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