Emails reveal why Nashville Main Library stayed closed 9 months after garage fire

Emails and internal records obtained by NewsChannel 5 show a garage fire exposed preexisting fire code violations inside Nashville's Main Library
Nashville's Main Library has been closed for more than 9 months following a large fire in a downtown parking garage, and newly obtained emails and internal communications reveal why the closure has lasted so long.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Main Library has been closed for more than 9 months following a large fire in a downtown parking garage, and newly obtained emails and internal communications reveal why the closure has lasted so long.

NewsChannel 5 requested emails and internal communications from the library about the fire and the closure, and received 84 files in response.

The records date back to June 10, the day of the fire in the Commerce Street garage.

In a debriefing that morning, Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said the damage to floors four and five of the parking deck suggested it would need to be demolished and rebuilt.

It took about a month to determine what that meant for the library. In early July, architecture firm Gresham Smith determined the garage and library are structurally independent, meaning demolishing the garage would not compromise the library.

The fire, which started in a storage area beneath a ramp, was right next to the library's first floor, near the conference center, auditorium, and circulation workroom.

During an assessment last fall, Metro Nashville's professional restoration contractor found the library's fire safety systems were not up to code. The fire in the garage brought this preexisting issue to light, adding another layer of concern for the restoration effort.

The library escaped the level of destruction the garage experienced. Smoke affected staff areas, corridors, and lobby spaces, but nearly all books and materials were restorable with light cleaning.

The fate of the Commerce Street garage itself remains uncertain. According to communications sent from the Nashville Department of Transportation to the Nashville Public Library board, the options are to either keep the first few floors of the structure for use or tear down the entire structure. NDOT said it knows the library is anxious to use the parking if possible, but the department is still assessing the structure.

"My hope is to see that reopen in some capacity," said District 19 Council Member Jacob Kupin. "There are talks about reopening parts of it, but then of course making sure the community is involved and engaged in any renovation efforts, restoration, or building on that site [is important] because it's an essential site to the city, so we should make sure the community is involved."

Nashville Public Library spokesperson Andrea Fanta said the library is focused on the reopening.

"NPL has already launched a comprehensive plan for our March 30 reopening of the Main Library and can't wait to welcome our customers and visitors back to this beloved community space."

Fanta said the restoration process was specialized.

"We want to thank our patrons and supporters for making this journey with us, as an independent, professional restoration company led us through the highly specialized process for a safe reopening."

