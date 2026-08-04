Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-month-old last seen in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Metro Nashville Police Department for 5-month-old Rylan Lewis.
Lewis was last seen on July 31 in Old Hickory and is believed to be with his non-custodial parents Heather Davis and Ryan Lewis.
Davis is wanted by the MNPD for Custodial Interference.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
- Carrie Sharp