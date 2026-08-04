Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-month-old last seen in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Metro Nashville Police Department for 5-month-old Rylan Lewis.

Lewis was last seen on July 31 in Old Hickory and is believed to be with his non-custodial parents Heather Davis and Ryan Lewis.

Davis is wanted by the MNPD for Custodial Interference.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND