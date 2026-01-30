‘Everything is ruined’: Burst pipes displace Middle Tenn. family after days without power

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As temperatures rise across Middle Tennessee, new problems are emerging for families already struggling through the aftermath of this winter storm.

Burst pipes are leaving homes unlivable, adding to the frustration of days without power and heat. For one single mother, the damage is so severe she and her children can’t even return home.

Myliya Howard said she’s exhausted — emotionally and physically.

“Yesterday I cried so much, I can’t cry no more,” Howard said.

Howard returned to her Cumberland Crossing apartment to find burst pipes, collapsed ceilings and nearly everything she owns destroyed.

“Me and my kids losing everything — that hurt me,” Howard said. “I’m a single mother. I do everything by myself.”

She said the damage is another hardship layered onto several difficult days, similar to what thousands of families across Middle Tennessee have endured.

The problems began over the weekend when power went out at her apartment during the bitter cold. After several days without heat, Howard said she used some of her last money to book a hotel so her children could stay warm.

“The third day I was like, I’m not doing this,” Howard said. “My son was shaking. He was cold. Our body heat wasn’t working anymore. I had to spend my last to go get a hotel. I couldn’t stay there like this.”

While she was away, neighbors called to warn her that water was pouring through ceilings and down hallways inside the building.

When Howard returned, she said almost everything was ruined.

“They got a lot of stuff and don’t have it no more,” Howard said. “No toys — nothing. It’s all wet and damaged.”

Howard said she’s on a fixed income and does not have renter’s insurance, making the loss even harder. She adds that not having a permanent roof over her head is something she’s faced before — and something she never expected to face again.

“I thought I’d live here a few years and hopefully find me a house,” Howard said. “I didn’t want to depend on income-based housing for the rest of my life.”

Despite the devastation, Howard said she’s holding onto hope as neighbors rally to support her family with food and clothing.

“People in this community are really helpful,” Howard said. “If they were in my shoes, they would understand how hurtful this moment really is.”

A spokesperson for the apartment complex said there aren’t enough spare units available for everyone affected and that surrounding hotels were also fully booked.

In the meantime, the complex has converted its community room into a warming and sleeping area for residents, as about half of the property remains without power. The spokesperson also says additional security has been hired.

You can support Howard's family here.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.