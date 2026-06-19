Eviction Right to Counsel program becomes permanent in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Eviction Right to Counsel program is now permanent after Metro Council voted this week to formally embed the initiative within the city's Housing Division and nearly double its funding.

Launched in July 2022 using American Rescue Plan Act funds, the program provides legal services and support to qualifying low-income renters facing eviction. Officials said it was the first program of its kind in Middle Tennessee.

The council approved a $4.5 million allocation for the program in Metro's fiscal year 2027 budget, up from $2.4 million the previous year.

Since the program began in 2022, funding had been approved one year at a time, meaning there was no guarantee it would continue from year to year. Metro Council's latest vote not only increases funding but establishes a long-term mandate for eviction legal services in Nashville.

ERTC’s services are currently delivered through a coalition of five organizations: Legal Aid Society , Nashville Hispanic Bar Association , American Muslim Advisory Council (AMAC) , Rooftop Nashville and Nashville Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) .

The funding increase will be shared among the program's five partner organizations. Legal Aid Society told NewsChannel 5 it expects to receive about $800,000 and plans to hire additional attorneys and support staff, a move expected to significantly increase the number of tenants it can serve. The organization is also considering service expansions, including faster legal advice and additional courthouse-based assistance.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell said the decision strengthens protections for renters facing housing instability.

"Guaranteeing legal representation by codifying Eviction Right to Counsel in the code ensures that dignity, due process and the law itself apply equally to everyone, protecting families, stabilizing communities and preventing the trauma of homelessness before it can even begin," O'Connell said.

According to a 2025 Stout Report, attorneys with the program assisted 1,069 households in 2025, including 1,032 children. The report found 93% of clients receiving extended services avoided displacement and 87% achieved their case goals. The program generated about $4.18 in benefits for every dollar invested, according to the evaluation.

The program is available to low- and moderate-income Davidson County residents facing eviction. Assistance is provided based on eligibility and available resources.

More information about the Eviction Right to Counsel program is available at LAS.org or by calling 1-800-238-1443.