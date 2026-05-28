Exhumation of 1969 victim may finally help ID murderous monster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cold case detectives could be one step closer to identifying the person who raped and murdered a 12-year-old girl in Nashville in 1969.

"We don't quit. We don't give up and eventually we might get you."

Metro police exhumed Kathy Jones' remains more than a half century after her death.

So, what can you learn from the remains some 57 years after a murder victim was buried?

Investigators do hope to finally identify the killer.

"We had several suspects and we all had our favorites. All are deceased now as far as I know."

Years ago, Metro cold case detective Mickey Miller worked one of the worst crimes in Nashville history.

"She was gagged... bound hands behind her back... sexually assaulted in a brutal fashion."

Kathy Jones was only 12-years-old and abducted walking to a skating rink.

Her body was found later in a field of tall grass.

The killer was never found and her death became a cold case.

And on Wednesday, Metro police exhumed her body from the Spring Hill Cemetery in Madison.

The move came as a surprise to Kathy's family, who issued this statement to NewsChannel 5:

"We feel blindsided. The police did not notify us, nor have they offered us any reason why. Exhuming her body is a drastic and unsettling turn of events.



Our family is experiencing a great deal of emotion as investigators continue working on Kathy’s case.



She was only 12-years-old when her life was taken from her, and for decades our family has carried that loss and unanswered grief.



The developments yesterday bring both pain and hope.



Pain from revisiting this tragedy, and hope that answers and accountability may finally be possible.”

So, why the exhumation now?

"Unfortunately, in Kathy's case, the way they collected the evidence wasn't very good," said Miller.

At the time, no autopsy was done.

And back then, DNA was not yet collected.

So, the hope is with modern technology, the child's remains may reveal some new evidence.

Evidence that may help ID the killer.

Yes, that monster is likely dead, but cold cases never close seeking answers and closure for the innocent vicitms and their families.

Kathy Jones' family says this all is very emotional, but they do support the effort of Metro detectives trying to close this cold case.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com