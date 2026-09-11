Expelled student arrested with loaded gun, marijuana at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An expelled student was arrested Friday morning after police say he was found with a loaded handgun and marijuana on the Stratford High School campus.

According to Metro Nashville Police, teachers spotted the 17-year-old former student walking through the school parking lot and alerted authorities.

School Resource Officer Bryan Musgrave approached the teen near the baseball field. Police said a loaded handgun and 18 grams of marijuana were found in his bag.

Investigators believe the teen was on campus attempting to sell marijuana to current students.

He was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and marijuana possession.