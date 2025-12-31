Fans remain upbeat about the future of Vanderbilt football, despite a ReliaQuest Bowl defeat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Vanderbilt Commodores' remarkable 2025 season came to an end with a 34-27 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but fans are celebrating what many consider the most successful campaign in program history.

We caught up with fans, attending Vanderbilt University Alumni's official watch party at Jackalope Brewing Company. Much like this season itself, there were plenty of highs and lows during the game. "Yes!!! Let’s Go!!!!" shouted Alexander Spanopoulos, a Vanderbilt graduate, as he watched one play.

"Our defense needs to wake up. This is bad," he muttered exactly one minute earlier.

It has been a remarkable season for the Commodores. For the first time in school history, Vanderbilt won at least 10 games in a single season, marking a dramatic turnaround for a program that has long struggled on the gridiron.

"They tried really hard," said Spanopoulos, reflecting on past Vanderbilt teams. "[I'm a] very optimistic, but always disappointed Vanderbilt fan, at least from a football perspective."

Marilyn Rackard, a 1959 Vanderbilt graduate, has witnessed decades of Commodore football and noticed the transformation this season brought. "The whole atmosphere has changed," she said.

Much of the credit for the program's turnaround goes to head coach Clark Lea and quarterback Diego Pavia, who became fan favorites throughout the season. "I'm a huge fan of Clark Lea -- I think the way he runs the team and the respect he commands, you almost can't overemphasize how much he has done to turn this program around," Spanopoulos said.

"I'm obviously a huge Pavia fan -- given that I'm wearing the jersey. I wish he'd keep his mouth shut sometimes, but you live by the sword, die by the sword with somebody like him," Spanopoulos added.

Despite falling short of a bowl victory, the season has given longtime Vanderbilt supporters something they haven't experienced in years: genuine optimism for the future. "This year has just been miraculous in a lot of different ways," Spanopoulos said.

"For the first time in my entire life as a Vandy fan really, it's an opportunity for people to come together and be optimistic and hopeful more than just — we'll get them next year kind of mentality," Spanopoulos said.

