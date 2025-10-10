Farm Day returns to Bells Bend Outdoor Center with hayrides, animals and hands-on demonstrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Farm Day returns to Bells Bend Outdoor Center in West Nashville, offering visitors a hands-on look at farm life through interactive experiences and educational activities.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features hayrides, demonstrations, workshops, music, local vendors and plenty of farm animals for attendees to meet and learn about.

The event provides an opportunity for families and individuals to connect with agriculture and understand farming practices through direct interaction with animals and participation in farm-related activities.

Visitors can expect to see various farm animals up close, participate in educational demonstrations that showcase daily farm operations, and enjoy hayrides around the property. Local vendors will also be on-site offering products and services related to farming and outdoor activities.

The outdoor center encourages anyone interested in learning about farm life to attend the event, which is designed to be educational and entertaining for all ages.

Watch the full preview of Farm Day at Bells Bend Outdoor Center and see what makes this West Nashville agricultural experience perfect for families looking to connect with farm life.

