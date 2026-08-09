Father and stepson dead in Nashville murder-suicide, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A father and his stepson are both dead after the father shot and killed the stepson, then shot and killed himself on Graceland Drive in Nashville on Saturday, according to police.
Stephen Slater, 74, shot his stepson, John D. Norman, 49, in what police are calling a domestic-related murder-suicide.
Slater was found dead at the scene after his wife called 911. Norman was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
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- Carrie Sharp