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Fifth + Broadway offers discounted CMA Fest parking

Fifth + Broadway offers discounted CMA Fest parking
Fifth + Broadway
Fifth + Broadway offers discounted CMA Fest parking
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fifth + Broadway will offer discounted parking during CMA Fest.

From Thursday, June 4, through Sunday, June 7, parking in the Fifth + Broadway retail garage will be available for a flat rate of $25 a day.

No code is required.

The garage is open 24/7 and is located below the retail shops. It can be accessed from Broadway and Rep. John Lewis Way, and visitors can pay by scanning the Metropolis QR code posted in the garage.

Fifth + Broadway said visitors can also stop by before the festival for photos at the Lucky Legend horseshoe installation near Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream or the Lucky To Be Here mural on the second floor near Blue Sushi.

Visitors can also grab food at Assembly Food Hall or shop at Fifth + Broadway before heading to CMA Fest.

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