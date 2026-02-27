First of her kind Nashville luthier inspires historic collaboration with Black violinist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman making history as the first recorded Black female violin maker in the United States is inspiring others far beyond her workshop — including a Chicago-area musician who owns one of her instruments.

Ann Harris, a fiddle player, singer, and songwriter, said she found Nashville violin maker Amanda Ewing through social media — and immediately knew she wanted Ewing to build her an instrument.

Harris said the commission marked what she believes is the first documented collaboration between a Black professional violinist and a Black professional luthier in U.S. history.

Harris used crowdfunding to finance the violin. When the instrument arrived on her birthday, she said the moment felt full of meaning.

"It was just — I can't even begin to explain the well of emotions that really surged through me. And I was just like, I have to connect with this woman," Harris said.

Harris said she hopes their story opens doors for the next generation of young Black and brown musicians and craftspeople.

"Hopefully, what's happening are there's young, young people, young brown and black people that see pictures of Amanda in her shop or her work or see me on stage and I'm promoting her work and holding it, and that's That's a really powerful, and elevating promise," Harris said.

Harris has since performed on Ewing's violin on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Ewing has been recognized as the first recorded Black female violin maker in the United States.

