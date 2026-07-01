Five arrested after teen robbed, beaten at Opry Mills in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five people, including a man who was free on bond in an attempted murder case, were arrested after a 16-year-old was beaten and robbed at Opry Mills Tuesday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the mall around 7:30 p.m. after the teen reported he had been assaulted and robbed of his cell phone and shoes. The victim told officers one of the suspects believed he "looked at them wrong."

According to MNPD, the suspects fled the mall and ran across Briley Parkway before Hermitage Precinct officers caught them. The victim's phone and shoes were recovered and returned.

Police identified the adult suspect as 20-year-old Isaiah McColley. He is charged with robbery, evading arrest, disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

MNPD said McColley was free on a $250,000 bond following his December 2025 arrest on an attempted murder charge related to the September 5, 2024, shooting of a 17-year-old girl on Calais Circle.

The other four suspects — three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old — were charged in Juvenile Court. Police said one of the 14-year-olds faces a robbery charge, while the remaining three juveniles are charged with aggravated robbery.