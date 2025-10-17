'Forever True, Forever TSU': Excitement builds for Homecoming 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before the Tennessee State University Tigers face off against the Howard University Bisons, students, alumni and community members came together for an on-campus celebration filled with music, food and Tiger pride.

The Roar on the Yard pep rally transformed Hale Stadium into a sea of blue and white Friday as the Big Blue Tiger Nation gathered to celebrate Homecoming 2025.

For many, it’s more than a celebration — it’s a family reunion.

“We’re all brothers, we’re a big family and we support each other,” said Martez Moore with the TSU Alumni Association. “It’s all about family, 100 percent.”

This year, TSU partnered with SiriusXM and Pandora, which brought their annual HBCU Pop Out celebration to campus along with host Swaggy Sie, who said the event is about celebrating Black excellence.

“Connecting on the ground with the people who are moving it, activating it, and SiriusXM/Pandora coming out here to do that is a direct connection to what means the most: Black community, Black culture, and just building overall,” Swaggy Sie said.

Moore and his fraternity also presented a check to support student scholarships.

“When we came to school, we all needed assistance, and now we’re in a better place because of the education we got at TSU,” Moore said. “We simply want to give back what was given to us.”

On the surface, it may look like a pep rally, but a closer look reveals a deep spirit of community and dedication to excellence that has defined TSU since its first homecoming in 1927.

Saturday morning, the celebration continues with the annual TSU Homecoming Parade beginning at 9 a.m. The route travels west on Jefferson Street from 14th Avenue to the university campus.

Jefferson Street from 10th Avenue North to the TSU campus will close at 7:30 a.m., and the I-40 west exit ramp at Jefferson Street will close at 8:30 a.m.

Additional closures include John A. Merritt Boulevard from 28th to 33rd avenues; 12th, 14th and 16th avenues from Jefferson Street to Herman Street; Meharry Boulevard, Phillips Street, Jackson Street and Ireland Street between 12th and 16th avenues; and Scovel, Beasley and Ed Temple boulevards in the surrounding area.

Arriving early is the best way to enjoy both the parade and the afternoon football game, according to MNPD.

At the heart of homecoming is the celebration of alumni whose achievements reflect the university’s legacy. This year’s grand marshals include Frank Pillow Sr., Class of 1967 and former Tiger football player, and Ted “The Hound Dog” McClain, Class of 1971, a TSU Sports Hall of Fame member and former ABA/NBA player.

TSU will also honor several distinguished alumni, including Don Hardin (’90), founder and CEO of Don Hardin Group; Dr. Katie Kinnard White (’52), retired educator; Dwight L. Beard (’74), founder of Beard Property Maintenance; and Kevin W. Williams (’83), president and CEO of GAA Manufacturing Global.

Posthumous recognition will go to Anthony McClain (’97), a U.S. Air Force veteran and former commander of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s North Precinct, remembered for his service to both Nashville and TSU.

Game Day Information

Kickoff for the homecoming football game between TSU and Howard University is set for 4:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Metro Police are urging fans to plan ahead and expect delays, as parking will be limited due to construction of the new stadium. All prepaid parking passes for the Nissan Stadium campus are sold out.

More than 90 Metro officers will be stationed around the stadium to help with traffic. The same plan used for NFL games will be in effect, except the Woodland Street Bridge will remain open.

Fans without prepaid parking are encouraged to park downtown and walk or use a rideshare.

Two rideshare locations will be available near the stadium: Interstate Drive between Woodland Street and Shelby Avenue, and Crutcher Street at South 2nd Street.

