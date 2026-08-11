Former Nashville council member Jamie Isabel dies at 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville businessman and former Metro-Nashville City Council member Jamie Isabel died on Monday. He was 61.
Isabel served one term on the council, from 2003-2007.
In addition to his work on the council, Isabel also owned Nashville Threads, a shop in Nashville International Airport that featured goods designed by local and regional minority artists.
Nashville Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite said in a statement, "Jamie understood that public service was about people. Our prayers run especially deep for his beloved wife, Karen, and his entire family."
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
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Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
- Carrie Sharp