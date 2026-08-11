Former Nashville council member Jamie Isabel dies at 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville businessman and former Metro-Nashville City Council member Jamie Isabel died on Monday. He was 61.

Isabel served one term on the council, from 2003-2007.

In addition to his work on the council, Isabel also owned Nashville Threads, a shop in Nashville International Airport that featured goods designed by local and regional minority artists.

Nashville Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite said in a statement, "Jamie understood that public service was about people. Our prayers run especially deep for his beloved wife, Karen, and his entire family."