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Former Nashville council member Jamie Isabel dies at 61

Jamie Isabel
Lewis &amp; Wright Funeral Directors
Jamie Isabel
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville businessman and former Metro-Nashville City Council member Jamie Isabel died on Monday. He was 61.

Isabel served one term on the council, from 2003-2007.

In addition to his work on the council, Isabel also owned Nashville Threads, a shop in Nashville International Airport that featured goods designed by local and regional minority artists.

Nashville Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite said in a statement, "Jamie understood that public service was about people. Our prayers run especially deep for his beloved wife, Karen, and his entire family."

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