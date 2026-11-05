Former Nashville Fire Department chief Martin Coleman dies at 100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Nashville Fire Department Director Chief Martin Coleman has died at the age of 100, the department announced.

Coleman dedicated 42 years to the Nashville Fire Department, including serving as director chief from 1988 to 1994.

A World War II veteran, Coleman had recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

"His life was defined by service, leadership, sacrifice, and dedication to others," the department wrote. "His legacy will forever remain a part of the Nashville Fire Department and the community he faithfully served."

The department extended its condolences to Coleman's family, friends and loved ones.

Funeral arrangements are pending.