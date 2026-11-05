Former Nashville Fire Department chief Martin Coleman dies at 100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Nashville Fire Department Director Chief Martin Coleman has died at the age of 100, the department announced.
Coleman dedicated 42 years to the Nashville Fire Department, including serving as director chief from 1988 to 1994.
A World War II veteran, Coleman had recently celebrated his 100th birthday.
"His life was defined by service, leadership, sacrifice, and dedication to others," the department wrote. "His legacy will forever remain a part of the Nashville Fire Department and the community he faithfully served."
The department extended its condolences to Coleman's family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
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Our viewers are the best! When Hannah McDonald highlighted the plight of Serenity Sumler, so many of you immediately stepped up. Serenity stopped to help a driver after spotting a wreck and was hit by another car, resulting in terrible injuries. Without the funds to pay for physical therapy, she was at a loss. Because of the kindness of others - she now can rehab and get back to school. Best of luck to her as she trains to become a chef!
- Carrie Sharp