Former Nashville high school teacher indicted on 18 counts in student sex case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Whites Creek High School teacher is behind bars after being indicted on 18 charges following a months-long investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Kadija Kuykendall, a former 10th grade English teacher at Whites Creek High School, was indicted by a grand jury after a 10-month investigation by the department's Youth Services Division.

MNPD Kadija Kuykendall

Police said Kuykendall was fired from the school in August 2025 after disclosing details of the relationship to a colleague.

The indictment includes several counts of aggravated statutory rape, sexual contact and sexual battery by an authority figure, according to police.

Kuykendall was jailed Thursday and is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.