Former Nashville hospital social worker charged with rape, sexual battery

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former social worker at Centennial Medical Center has been indicted on rape and sexual battery charges after a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe into allegations involving two patients.

The TBI identified the man as Robert Bailey, 54, of Florida.

TBI Robert Bailey

Agents began investigating Bailey in June 2025. According to the TBI, investigators found evidence indicating Bailey sexually assaulted two patients between Sept. 24, 2024, and April 28, 2025, while he was working as a social worker at Centennial Medical Center.

A Davidson County grand jury indicted Bailey on Aug. 6 on one count of rape and one count of sexual battery.

Bailey was taken into custody Tuesday by Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida. He is expected to be extradited to Tennessee and booked into the Davidson County Jail.

Investigators said they believe Bailey may have victimized additional women and are asking anyone with information about possible crimes to come forward.