Former prison reform advocate serving 40 years for hiding weapons in Tenn. jail sues over inmate legal help

He was convicted of planting weapons during the construction of the Davidson County Jail, an outlandish plot that made national headlines.

Alex Friedmann — a longtime prison reform advocate — is serving decades behind bars. He is now suing so he can help other inmates with their legal appeals.

His attorney Chris Smith says Friedmann has a strong legal background, but he's not a lawyer.

Other inmates have asked him for help on appeals, but there have been roadblocks. Friedmann is now suing the Tennessee Department of Correction.

"He's a very knowledgeable person," said Smith.

Before his arrest, Friedmann was a prominent advocate for prison reform.

Then came his conviction.

The evidence included video showing Friedmann, dressed as a construction worker, planting weapons inside the new Davidson County Jail during its construction.

That was in 2019. It cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars to find the contraband and fix the jail.

At sentencing, Sheriff Daron Hall testified that he believed Friedmann planned to commit violence:

"You do not bring loaded weapons into an institution that doesn't have armed staff without the intention of using it."

Friedmann was sentenced to 40 years in prison, where he intends to put his legal knowledge to work helping inmates on deadlines for appeals.

It is a constitutional right, but Smith says under TDOC policy you must take a test and get a warden's approval.

He says that hasn't happened for Friedmann.

"My own opinion is, they don't want him accessing the law library and making things difficult for the administration."

Friedmann sued, and a federal judge issued an injunction allowing him to help a current inmate with a pressing legal issue on deadline.

Beyond that, the court later could issue a ruling requiring a new TDOC policy for jailhouse lawyering.

So, federal court sided on the injunction and will consider the issue. Its eventual ruling could affect inmates seeking legal help across Tennessee.

A side note: Sheriff Daron Hall confirms he's been contacted and there remains interest in a possible major motion picture based on the Friedmann case.

A screenplay is in the works.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com