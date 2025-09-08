Free training program opens doors to high-paying construction jobs in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is no doubt about it—Nashville’s construction industry is booming.

That is why one training program is giving students the basics, everything from math resources to tools, to prepare them for apprenticeships where they will learn on the job while earning credentials.

Music City Construction Careers (MC3) is transforming lives.

For 25-year-old Meosha Hassell, the program offers a chance to build a future that once felt out of reach.

“I want a career. I want stability,” Hassell said. “I want to make a wage where I can be comfortable. I can travel and take care of my family without living paycheck to paycheck.”

Hassell said her past often stood in the way of opportunities.

“Being a felon in Nashville is very hard. There are lots of jobs and opportunities, but most of the time you have to know someone who knows someone,” she said.

Through MC3’s Apprenticeship Readiness program, participants like Hassell get hands-on training, industry certifications and mentorship — without being judged for past mistakes.

The 18th cohort includes dozens of people from all walks of life.

“A lot of people are unemployed. A lot of people are underemployed,” said Executive Director Sam Petschulat. “We have a lot of people doing gig work, warehouse work, a lot of people coming back from incarceration, and some people who just do not like what they are doing.”

The training prepares students for paid union apprenticeships where average starting wages range from $18 to $23 per hour plus benefits.

After completing an apprenticeship, professionals typically earn $50,000 to $75,000 annually.

Nicholas Goodner, a graduate of the program who now works with UA Local 572, speaks to current students about the difference the training made in his life.

“It is not going to be easy, but it is a sacrifice worth taking if you are trying to create a better life for you or your kids,” Goodner said.

Feeling inspired, Hassell is ready to start her journey.

“Anything I can be a part of would be great,” she said.

Applications for the next MC3 cohort will open next year.

Requirements include a valid driver’s license, being at least 18 years old, having a high school diploma or GED, passing a drug screen, being legally eligible to work in the U.S., having reliable transportation, being physically able to work in extreme weather and showing interest in construction.

Candidates with past convictions are can apply. Their next cohort runs next year in February.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.