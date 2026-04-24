Friends Life Community to host pop-up art exhibition featuring adults with developmental disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends Life Community, a local organization that helps adults with developmental disabilities, is hosting a pop-up art exhibition on Tuesday, April 28.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the COOP Gallery, located at 507 Hagan St. The artists are scheduled to give remarks at 6:30 p.m. during the event.

Artists from the organization will have many different visual arts on display, including mixed media, paintings, and sculptures.

The artists have taken creative risks and will feature work using new materials that share their unique stories.

Want to see some of the incredible artwork and hear directly from the artists? Watch the full video to experience their unique stories, and let me know what your favorite piece is by emailing me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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