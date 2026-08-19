Friends Life Community's Treat Truck brings ice cream and joy to Nashville one stop at a time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the August heat hits Middle Tennessee, relief can sometimes be found inside a wrapper — and the Friends Life Community Treat Truck is making sure plenty of people find it.

Friends Life Community is a Nashville-based program that creates social and growth opportunities for adults with disabilities. Its Treat Truck is stocked with fudge bars, ice cream sandwiches, strawberry pops, and the organization brings it to parties, workplaces and community organizations across the area.

This week, the truck made a stop at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

"There's a human aspect to it and so having Friends Life Community out here is just a small example of us having our nonprofit partners come be in proximity to us and us getting a chance to actually talk to them," Adnan Karim said.

For Emme Teller of Friends Life Community, the experience on the truck goes beyond handing out frozen treats.

"Working on the truck with the Friends has been really cool because I've gotten to see how they've connected with other people with IDD they've seen out in the community, but also other people that probably have never experienced someone from this community," Teller said.

At the center of Monday's stop was Richard, a first-year Treat Truck Ambassador who greeted customers and kept the energy high — including breaking into some dance moves on the job.

"What are we doing right now? What is your job?" Teller asked.

"Treat Truck," Richard said.

The team describes their mission simply.

"We come and we like to say we're spreading joy one treat at a time and serve your party or workplace," Teller said.

The Treat Truck gives people like Richard a chance to be part of the community — to serve it, connect with it and make it a little sweeter along the way.

To learn more about the Treat Truck, click here.

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