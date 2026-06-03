Gas leak at 210 10th Ave. N. construction site in Nashville prompts evacuations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department said around 10 a.m. Wednesday that crews are responding to a major gas leak after a construction crew struck a gas line at 210 10th Ave. N.
The construction site and a nearby YMCA have been evacuated as a precaution, officials said.
Piedmont crews are on scene working to locate and stop the leak.
The Nashville Fire Department said the situation is currently contained, but crews continue monitoring conditions at the scene.
Motorists should expect heavy congestion in the area and are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
No injuries have been reported.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom