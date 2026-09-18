Gas prices in Nashville top $4 a gallon for the first time in more than 3 months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville gas prices have surpassed $4 a gallon for the first time in more than 3 months, with drivers now paying an average of just over $4 per gallon — up 20 cents from just one week earlier.

The spike comes as Tennessee joins 44 other states seeing record-high diesel prices above $6 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, a gas expert from GasBuddy, said recent attacks on Middle Eastern oil infrastructure are driving up costs — and the impact goes well beyond filling up your tank.

WATCH: Nashville gas prices top $4 a gallon for first time in 3 months

Nashville gas tops $4 a gallon — expert warns of ripple effect

"Obviously they're already spending about fifteen dollars more every fill up, and with diesel, the fuel that powers the US economy from tractors, trains, and trucks, your grocery store bill is about to go up, the next delivery, the next online goods you buy, there's going to be a tremendous trickle down since diesel prices are hitting records in forty-four states."

De Haan said the elevated diesel costs will create a ripple effect throughout the economy as transportation costs increase for everything from food to online purchases.

De Haan also warned that as long as geopolitical tensions continue in the Middle East and Ukraine, prices will likely stay high — meaning drivers should budget for these higher costs for at least the next few weeks.

Are higher gas and grocery prices hitting your wallet? Watch the full report above to hear what a national fuel expert says drivers and families should expect in the weeks ahead — and share your experience with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.