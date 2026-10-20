General Jackson Showboat to retire after more than 40 years in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The General Jackson Showboat will cruise down the Cumberland River for the final time on Dec. 15 after more than 40 years in operation.

Ryman Hospitality, which owns the General Jackson, said the showboat is being retired because of ongoing maintenance challenges that have affected its operating schedule.

“After an extensive evaluation, we have decided to retire the General Jackson Showboat due to ongoing maintenance challenges that have impacted its operating schedule,” the company said in a statement.

Ryman Hospitality said the showboat has offered visitors a unique way to experience Nashville for many years and thanked the teams who helped bring the attraction to life.

“Although the chapter is closing on the General Jackson, we remain committed to offering attractions and entertainment across our portfolio that feature the rich talent and music culture that have made Nashville a world-famous entertainment destination,” the company said.

The General Jackson’s final cruise is scheduled for Dec. 15.