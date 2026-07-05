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Geodis Park hosts Team USA World Cup watch party against Belgium

Excitement for the World Cup continues as Team USA gets ready to play Monday.
Geodis Park host team USA World Cup
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Geodis Park will host a World Cup watch party for Team USA as they take on Belgium on Monday.

Crowds have been massive at previous events, as fans are so excited to support their teams, and Monday night will be no different.

There will be food, drinks, music, many fan activations and, of course, a live stream of USA’s Round 16 match.

The party starts at 5 p.m. when the gates open, and the game is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

This event is free, but they do ask you to RSVP for a ticket online beforehand.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. You can either pay for parking online beforehand or there will be cashless options to pay once you get here. You can find more parking information here.

The winner will advance to the next round.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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