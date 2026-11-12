Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee invites Nashville community to free Fall Fest open house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee is inviting the community to Fall Fest, a free open house event at its Nashville clubhouse featuring an afternoon of activities, entertainment and opportunities to connect.

Fall Fest will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gilda's Club Clubhouse, located at 1707 Division Street, Nashville, TN 37203. The event is free and open to the public.

The gathering is designed as a free, open-house-style event to welcome the community to the Gilda's Club Clubhouse.

Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee is dedicated to providing support and education to people impacted by cancer and their loved ones.

Want to see inside the Gilda's Club Clubhouse and learn how this weekend's Fall Fest brings the Nashville community together? Watch the full story in the video player above for a firsthand look, and reach out to me with your own stories about cancer support in Middle Tennessee at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.