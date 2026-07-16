Gio’s Chicago Pizza closing after 4.5 years, citing health and rising costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After four and a half years serving up deep-dish pizza and building a following across Nashville, Gio’s Chicago Pizza is closing its doors — at least for now.

Owner Greg Knotek says rising costs, health challenges and the demands of running a food truck business all played a role in the decision. But he says this is not the end of Gio’s story.

“I might be down now, but I am certainly not done.”For Knotek, Gio’s Chicago Pizza was built on more than recipes and dough. It was about bringing people together.

He spent years working long hours on the food truck, waking up early to roll dough, prep ingredients and prepare for the next rush.

“It’s about the sharing, the sharing of food, the love, and the respect for people. You know, and the camaraderie, the fellowship of it.”

But behind the scenes, the work became harder to sustain. Knotek says health struggles added another challenge after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Then I ended up being diagnosed with prostate cancer, and that took something out of me as well.”

Earlier this year, another setback hit when thieves stole the generator powering his food truck. Knotek said the theft forced him to deal with even more unexpected costs. He says operating a food truck has also become increasingly expensive, especially with rising fuel prices.

“We’re doing the food truck. Diesel is just out of control. I’m paying six to $800 more a month, easily, just to get the food gigs and stuff like that.”

Despite the challenges, Knotek says the quality of his pizza and the support from customers kept him going.

“I have good pizza, and I’ve known that.”

After months of weighing the decision, Knotek says he is ready to step back for now.

“I got to heal a bit, got to refresh, regroup, and Gio’s will be back in some way, some form, down the line. I can guarantee you that.”

Friday night will mark Gio’s final service for now. Knotek says closing is difficult, but he is grateful for the community that supported him.

“It’s been great. I mean, my customers, the love I get. It’s really wonderful. So I couldn’t be happier with what I’ve done.”

While the kitchen may go quiet for now, Knotek says he is not walking away from Gio’s forever.

“I’ll be back. I’m coming. I love you all so very, very much. You guys have been great.”

Knotek says he plans to use this time to focus on his health and family while figuring out what comes next for Gio’s Chicago Pizza.

Customers can stop by for the final service Friday night at Citizen’s Kitchen in West Nashville from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.