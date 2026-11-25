NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the holiday season approaches, loved ones are remembering Blaise Schaeffer, a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash last December.

Haley Kilman lost her partner when police say Allen Bautista Milla hit Schaeffer with his car while he was biking just a few turns from home — and then drove off.

"He was my best friend and we never had any quiet moments. We were always able to talk about everything," Kilman said.

Kilman has been mourning more than a loss. She said she is mourning the future they were supposed to have together.

"It's been rough. Now I know what rock bottom looks like," Kilman said.

During her bereavement leave, Kilman began researching the laws protecting pedestrians and cyclists like Schaeffer. She has since joined with others to advocate for changing Tennessee state law.

The group wants to close what they see as legal loopholes by making it a more serious felony to leave the scene of a crash.

"What we want to do is once save other people's lives, but also not make the penalty harsher for someone who stays," Kilman said.

Kilman said the grief has been profound, but so has her determination to turn that pain into purpose.

"I loved Blaise so much and the fact he left to go do something he loved and didn't get to come home. I mean, it broke me," Kilman said. "I don't want anyone to have to feel the way I felt."

If the law changes, she said it would be a meaningful tribute to the man she lost.

"If I can do something to make this better moving forward, then I would like to do that," Kilman said.

This holiday season, Kilman said she is choosing to focus on the happy memories she and Schaeffer made together.

"He wouldn't want it to be a sad day. He'd want to make something out of it," Kilman said.

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