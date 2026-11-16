Giving Back: Church Helps Nashville Families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville church is helping families put food on the table through a free food distribution program that brings together faith and community service.

Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church has partnered with Dream Streets, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to protect and empower individuals living in distress, to distribute food to Nashville residents in need. Dream Streets' programs serve under-resourced families in West and North Nashville.

The effort began in March 2026 after church leaders recognized a growing need for food assistance in the community. Around 70 people showed up to receive food at the most recent distribution.

Jean Brandon, Chair of Trustee Minister at Mount Nebo, said a traditional food bank wasn't the right fit for the church.

"It was originally suggested that we have a food bank, but Mount Nebo is not equipped for a food bank," Brandon said.

Instead, the church and Dream Streets joined forces to use Mount Nebo as a distribution location, making it easier for families across the community to access free groceries.

Community member Mary Dunn came to pick up food for her granddaughter, a single mother, and her great-grandson.

"She's a single mother," Dunn said.

Others, like William Bowen, said the program's open-door approach is part of what makes it work.

"If I can use it, I'll take it. If I can't, I'll leave it for someone else to get," Bowen said.

Elaine Smith Warren, Vice President of the Missionary Union Ministry, said the motivation behind the effort is rooted in faith.

"This is for the glory of God. And that's our mission — is to reach out and help others," Warren said.

Organizers say the goal is simple: making sure no one in the community has to go without.