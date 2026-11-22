NAHSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville mother is channeling grief into generosity this Thanksgiving, joining neighbors at Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike — the same location where her son was killed — to feed families in need and keep his memory alive.

Jamie Bargatze's son, Nathan Garvin, was shot and killed outside Club Premium in 2022. More than two years later, no one has been charged in his death. But rather than stepping back from the community, Bargatze has stepped forward.

"Something was taken from us, and we choose to give back. We will not let evil win," Bargatze said.

She joined organizer Billy McKenzie and a group of volunteers for a Thanksgiving giveaway that has grown from a small neighborhood gesture into a full community celebration. Families received turkey, ham, dressing and mac and cheese. Children played in bouncy houses set up for the occasion.

McKenzie said the event started simply.

"It started with me and a couple of friends just in our neighborhood where we're from. And we bought like 80 turkeys one time," McKenzie said.

That small act of kindness has since grown into an annual tradition serving hundreds of families across the community.

For McKenzie, the motivation goes beyond the meal.

"Being able to give back to the community and do nice things for the community, it's just something that I thrive off of in my heart," McKenzie said.

Bargatze said Nathan embodied that same spirit of generosity.

"If Nathan was here, he would be here, no hesitation. Nathan knew even when he didn't have it, we still gave," Bargatze said.

She said giving back is one way to make sure his legacy does not fade.

"We will not stop until we're able to provide that justice for Nathan," Bargatze said.

A reward for information in Nathan's killing has grown to more than $50,000, including a contribution from an anonymous donor. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.