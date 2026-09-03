HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Carter Cottrell lines up his shot at the driving range at Hermitage Golf Course on a hot and muggy afternoon in Middle Tennessee.

"That was fantastic," Will Drumright said after Cottrell's drive.

WATCH BELOW: Golfer, caddie forge bond on the course through Special Olympics

Golfer and caddie build friendship one swing at a time through Special Olympics Tennessee

The chemistry between the two is easy to see. But Cottrell and Drumright have only known each other for about a year.

"Carter and I got introduced at the Team Tennessee training camp last fall to get ready for USA Games, which we completed in June," Drumright said.

Drumright's connection to Special Olympics runs deep.

"I've grown up with Special Olympics Tennessee my entire life," he said. "I have a cousin who competes. And then my aunt works for Special Olympics Tennessee."

The two have spent much of that year together on the golf course — and off it.

"It doesn't feel like it's been a year," Drumright said. "A lot of it has been spent out on the golf course and laughing."

When they're not on the course, they're playing video games together. But when asked what the best part of their dynamic is — golfing or video games — Cottrell didn't hesitate.

"Golfing," Cottrell said.

Drumright agreed, though he noted it was a close call.

"You almost said video games!" Drumright said.

With a state tournament coming up next month, the two are already looking further ahead.

"Next summer, I'm going to get more back into my golf game and get ready for 2030 USA Games in Ohio," Cottrell said.

For Drumright, the role he plays is a blend of two things — being a coach and a friend.

Over the past year, they remind each other of something important.

"Good swings lead to good things," Cottrell said.

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