Gone for 10 years after a car crash, a South Nashville subdivision sign is finally back home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Charlotte West never thought she would see a sign welcoming her home again.

"I never dreamed that we would have another sign," West said.

For more than 10 years, the Country Subdivision in South Nashville went without one after a car slammed into it. Now, thanks to a volunteer beautification commissioner, the sign is back.

"It's just a good day, real good day. You know, I love it," West said.

West said the new sign is impossible to miss.

"It's big enough for everybody to see that this is the Country Subdivision, and just on either side. And you could hear them honking and everything, and I've even come by and honked. Nobody here, I just honked," West said.

She even plans to commemorate the moment.

"I'm gonna take a picture of it and put it in my living room," West said.

The person behind the project is District 8 Beautification Commissioner Melissa Raymond, appointed by Councilmember Deonte Harrell. Beautification commissioners work with small budgets to keep public spaces clean and inviting.

"Nashville has grown so much and it's gotten very populated and the city is kind of... having a difficult time, I think, keeping up with a lot of things. And so it's up to us as volunteers who love our communities to come together and do things for us, ourselves, our homes, our neighbors, each other," Raymond said.

Harrell said projects like this one have a direct impact residents can feel.

"There's a lot of things that happen that constituents may not be aware of, but something like this is tangible. They can see it, they can feel it," Harrell said.

Since the first story on this project aired in April, other neighborhoods have reached out to Raymond and their councilmembers for help putting up signs. The program is only available to neighborhoods without HOAs.

Residents interested in becoming a beautification commissioner can reach out to their councilmember for more information.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com