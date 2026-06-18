Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith found dead in Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brytavious Chambers, 29, known professionally as Tay Keith, was found dead Thursday afternoon in a Nashville apartment, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said officers were conducting a welfare check at Chambers' apartment on Martin Street when they found him deceased.

In a statement posted to social media, Metro Nashville Police said no foul play is suspected.

Authorities said Chambers' death remains unclassified pending the results of an autopsy.

A Memphis native, Tay Keith was a Grammy-nominated record producer best known for co-producing Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," Drake's "Nonstop," BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive" and Eminem's "Not Alike."

He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song for his work on "Sicko Mode."

No additional information was immediately released.