Grand Ole Opry dedicates full show to Dolly Parton in tribute to country music legend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Grand Ole Opry is dedicating Saturday's show to Dolly Parton, continuing its longtime tradition of honoring members who have passed away.

Dan Rogers, the Opry's senior vice president and executive producer, has been with the organization for 28 years.

Rogers said Dolly's impact at the Opry goes far beyond her performances — a point illustrated by her mailbox, which he said fills with fan mail every week, no matter the time of year.

Rogers said meeting Dolly personally was exactly what you would expect.

"Dolly Parton, for them personally, was exactly what they would have expected. And if she could have been better than they expected, somehow, then she was." Rogers said.

Rogers said her music catalog is so vast that you can hear Dolly covers almost every night at the Opry, from bluegrass to gospel versions of her hits.

The Grand Ole Opry will honor Dolly Parton on Saturday with a full tribute show featuring performances from Carly Pearce, Kathy Mattea, T. Graham Brown, and Molly Tuttle.

"The night will be filled with a lot of Dolly great Dolly music I'm sure a lot of stories we'll see some great Dolly video clips between performances." Rogers said.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Fans can listen on WSM radio or watch a livestream on the Opry's social media pages. The Opry calls it a night of remembrance and great country music, with fans from around the world expected to join virtually.

Dolly Parton's music touched generations — and her story is still being told. Watch our full tribute coverage and share your favorite Dolly memory with us. We want to hear from you. Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.