Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Great Golden Gathering raises $24,000 for goldens in need of forever homes

Adopt A Golden Nashville hosted its annual event to fund medical treatments for rescue dogs.
Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Franklin to raise $24,000 for Adopt A Golden Nashville, funding medical care for rescue dogs.
Great Golden Gathering raises $24,000 for goldens in need of forever homes
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Franklin on Sunday for The Great Golden Gathering, raising $24,000 for dogs in need of medical treatment.

The event, organized by Adopt A Golden Nashville, has been held for about 20 years. It functions as a fundraiser to support medical care for dogs waiting for their forever homes.

"The ultimate goal is to not only raise money, but to just also bring the community together for something really fun," said Glynne Blackwell. "And just let the dogs have a free day where they get to go splash around in pools, eat pup cups, and have a good time."

The gathering featured various demonstrations, educational seminars, and doggie games. Dogs also participated in a peanut butter eating contest!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Middle Tenn. gardeners: How to handle early spring, dry weather

It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.

- Lelan Statom

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.