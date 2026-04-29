Great Golden Gathering raises $24,000 for goldens in need of forever homes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Franklin on Sunday for The Great Golden Gathering, raising $24,000 for dogs in need of medical treatment.

The event, organized by Adopt A Golden Nashville, has been held for about 20 years. It functions as a fundraiser to support medical care for dogs waiting for their forever homes.

"The ultimate goal is to not only raise money, but to just also bring the community together for something really fun," said Glynne Blackwell. "And just let the dogs have a free day where they get to go splash around in pools, eat pup cups, and have a good time."

The gathering featured various demonstrations, educational seminars, and doggie games. Dogs also participated in a peanut butter eating contest!

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