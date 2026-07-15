Green Hills neighbors push for safer streets as Metro approves speed limit reduction on Woodmont Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors along Woodmont Lane in Green Hills say their streets have become a high-speed cut-through for commuters, forcing children, walkers and cyclists to share narrow roads with speeding traffic. After years of complaints and emotional pleas, Metro is beginning to take action.

The Metro Traffic and Parking Commission unanimously approved lowering the speed limit to 20 miles per hour on Woodmont Lane, Dartmouth Avenue, Auburn Lane, and Two-Lane Court. Commissioners also approved a new multi-way stop in the neighborhood.

Lexie Holcomb, who has lived in the Woodmont Lane neighborhood for more than five years, says what was once a quiet residential street has turned into a busy shortcut for drivers trying to avoid Green Hills traffic on Abbott Martin and Estes Roads.

"We were attracted to this area because it is a neighborhood. It's neighborhood roads full of families, couples, and individuals who see this neighborhood as their home," Holcomb said. "We wanted a place that felt like a home for us since we moved here over five years ago."

Neighbors say the roads were never built to handle the volume of traffic now cutting through the area. Without sidewalks or center lines, they say even a simple walk with children or pets can feel dangerous.

"If you've asked anyone in the neighborhood, you would say, This is not a safe neighborhood to walk in," Holcomb said.

At Monday's commission meeting, Holcomb and her neighbors delivered emotional testimony directly to Metro leaders.

"Our streets are too narrow to accommodate center lines. We have no sidewalks. We have no pedestrian route to school. We have no bus service to school," Holcomb said.

"We are asking for support of these agenda items and asking you to consider additional engineering studies to see what else can be done to keep our streets safe," Holcomb said during the meeting.

While Holcomb welcomed the commission's vote, she says enforcement remains a concern.

"A reduction of the speed limit is awesome. And it also relies on voluntary compliance unless there is enforcement here... There are signs in our neighborhood that say the speed limit is strictly enforced. And it simply isn't," Holcomb said.

Nearly 130 neighbors signed a petition supporting safer streets. Holcomb says residents will keep pushing for stronger traffic-calming measures until the streets feel safe again. She calls the commission's vote a step in the right direction, but says the ultimate goal is simple: making the neighborhood feel like home again for the families who live there.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.